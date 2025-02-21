JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $414.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.