AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722,422 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

