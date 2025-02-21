Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 139.50%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. Kaltura updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kaltura Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.58. 232,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kaltura from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

