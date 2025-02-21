Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Cromwell Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 14,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $974.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.97.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.