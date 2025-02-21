Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 226,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,250. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

