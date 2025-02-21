Title: VNUE Inc. Doubles Its Authorised Shareholding of Series B Preferred Stock

In a recent development, VNUE Inc., a Nevada-based company, disclosed a crucial change in its management decision pertaining to shareholder rights. As per reports submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the form of an 8-K filing, the company made a significant modification to the financial structure and the rights of its security holders.

Following the execution of an Amended and Restated Certificate of Designation with the Nevada Secretary of State, the authorized shares of the company’s Series B Preferred Stock have now increased from 2,500 to 5,250. Apart from this particular change, no other modifications were made to the Certificate of Designation.

This shift in policy was approved by the Board of Directors on February 20, 2025. This revision presents an increase in VNUE’s financial liquidity, potentially making it an increasingly attractive investment opportunity.

Details of this latest modification are enshrined in the Amended and Restated Certificate of Designation. It is important to note that the content of the Certificate of Designation is made public in the Exhibit 3.2 linked to the 8-K report. This exhibit stands to provide complete, crucial financial information and has hereby been incorporated as a reference in the report.

In conclusion, the latest development reveals VNUE, Inc.’s efforts to double its shares of Series B Preferred Stock, signaling a key strategic move impacting the rights of its security holders. The full implications of this decision remain to be seen, but many anticipating an impact on the overall financial phasing of the corporation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read VNUE’s 8K filing here.

