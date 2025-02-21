Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $74.83 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,901 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $74,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $247.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

