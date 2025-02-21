NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.370 EPS.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 371,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,535. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

