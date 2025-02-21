Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,330.28. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.