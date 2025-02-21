Top Esports Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Madison Square Garden Sports are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded companies that operate within the esports industry. These companies may own or operate esports teams, organize esports events, develop esports games, provide streaming platforms, or offer esports-related services and products. Investors can buy and sell shares in these companies to gain exposure to the growing esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.97. 406,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $206.96. 117,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,391. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.34 and its 200 day moving average is $215.62. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

