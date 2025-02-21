B. Riley Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $3.50

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Geron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after buying an additional 13,163,889 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Geron by 947.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,802,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

