CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

