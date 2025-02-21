LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,387 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $33,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,977,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

