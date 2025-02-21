Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

