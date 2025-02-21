Andrew S. Rendich Sells 121,883 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.05 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

