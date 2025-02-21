Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.14 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

