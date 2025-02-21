Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of -228.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -499.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.