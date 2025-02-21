Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of KELYA opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of -228.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
