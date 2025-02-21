Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 74,756 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. The trade was a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Trading Down 0.5 %
WEAV stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
