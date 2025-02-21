Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 74,756 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. The trade was a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

WEAV stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

