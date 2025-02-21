New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.85 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,377 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 106,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

