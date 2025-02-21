Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 336.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,603 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

