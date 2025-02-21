Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 35,103 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.