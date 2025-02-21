Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14,257.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.1% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 135,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

