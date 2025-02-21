Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Visa Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:V opened at $350.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.47 and a 200 day moving average of $301.39. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $357.15.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
