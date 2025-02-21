Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 880.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ITT by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $147.87 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

