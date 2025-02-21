Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,083 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,769,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 386,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

