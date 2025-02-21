Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 503.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,555,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

