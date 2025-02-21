Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Merus stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

