Hays (LON:HAS) Releases Earnings Results

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Hays Price Performance

HAS opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.70. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 70.05 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.60 ($1.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Hays

In related news, insider James Hilton bought 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £491.26 ($622.48). Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hays

