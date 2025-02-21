Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Announces Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Shares of Where Food Comes From stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.55. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.50.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

