Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Announces Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.50%.
Shares of Where Food Comes From stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.55. Where Food Comes From has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.50.
