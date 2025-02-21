Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after buying an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after buying an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

