Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells 159,108 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Jennifer Phillips sold 1,400 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $1,400.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $53,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.30. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.56.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
