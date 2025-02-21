Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CRO Sells 159,108 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jennifer Phillips sold 1,400 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $1,400.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $53,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.30. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forge Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,583,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Forge Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

