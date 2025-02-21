Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 178,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,215.20.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,745.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.
- On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,640.00.
Erdene Resource Development Price Performance
Shares of TSE ERD opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.04 million, a PE ratio of -270.04 and a beta of 1.63. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79.
About Erdene Resource Development
Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.
