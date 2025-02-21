iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

