The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

