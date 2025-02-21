Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $601.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

