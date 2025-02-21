21,000 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 118.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 96,341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.