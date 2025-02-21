Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 102,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.48 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -235.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.