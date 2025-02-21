Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,642 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

CL opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.