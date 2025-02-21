Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 89.07%.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

