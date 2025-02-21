WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 13th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75.
About WAM Active
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Active
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.