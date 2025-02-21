Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
