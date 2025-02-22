Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.50. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 96,545 shares trading hands.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. Analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

