FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIU), a Delaware incorporated corporation, is at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) due to the firm’s inability to meet the stipulated compliance guidelines.

On February 19, 2025, the firm received notification from Nasdaq regarding its failure to comply with Nasdaq Interpretive Material IM-5101-2. As per the interpretive material, a special purpose acquisition company is required to complete one or more business combinations within a 36-month time span from the time of IPO registration statement effectiveness.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp., whose IPO registration statement had taken effect on February 14, 2022, was reportedly unable to complete its initial business combination by February 14, 2025. This brought about its non-compliance with IM-5101-2, prompting Nasdaq to pursue delisting of the firm’s securities. Absent a successful appeal from FutureTech II Acquisition Corp, Nasdaq plans to suspend its securities trading by the start of business on February 26, 2025.

According to the company, it will not challenge Nasdaq’s decision to delist its securities. This means its securities will be pulled from Nasdaq trading by the opening of business on February 26, 2025. Despite this setback, FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. anticipates its securities will start trading on the over-the-counter market around the same date.

Significantly, as stated in the Registration/Proxy Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. intends to submit an application to list the securities of the combined entity on Nasdaq.

However, the company cautioned investors that there are forward-looking uncertainties and risks associated with these plans. Outcomes could deviate significantly due to a range of factors including obtaining additional information. It emphasized that no forward-looking statements should be considered a guaranteed forecast of future performance and advised all investors to exercise careful due diligence.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on business operating in the technology industry, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, and other related technology market.

