Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $7.85. Kamada shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 147,183 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $428.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

