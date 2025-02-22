Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.48 and traded as high as C$23.88. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 104,868 shares.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

