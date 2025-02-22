Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and traded as high as $69.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 20,760 shares changing hands.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $306.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
