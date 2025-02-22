Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BATS:IVRA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.01.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
