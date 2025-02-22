Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 201,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Company Profile
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
