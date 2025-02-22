American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 28,391 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The firm has a market cap of C$49.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Stories

