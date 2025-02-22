eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 2,758,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,156,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40.

