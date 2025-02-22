eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 2,758,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,156,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EAAS
eEnergy Group Trading Up 6.5 %
eEnergy Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eEnergy Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.